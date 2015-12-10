FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japanese carmaker Honda to recall 90,210 diesel vehicles in India
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
December 10, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

Japanese carmaker Honda to recall 90,210 diesel vehicles in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers stand under the logo of Honda Motor Co. outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co (7267.T) will recall 90,210 diesel vehicles in India to replace their fuel return pipe, the company’s local unit said in a statement on Thursday.

“There is a possibility that in some of these cars, the fuel return pipe may come out, resulting in fuel leakage and leading to engine stoppage,” Honda Cars India said in the statement.

Starting Dec. 19, Honda will replace the pipe on 64,428 units of the diesel variant of its top-selling City sedans, and on 25,728 units of the diesel variants of the Mobilio multi-purpose vehicles.

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.