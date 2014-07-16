FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda to recall 1,338 cars in India to replace passenger air bag inflator
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
July 16, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Honda to recall 1,338 cars in India to replace passenger air bag inflator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 16 (Reuters) - The local unit of Honda Motor Co will recall 1,338 cars in India to carry out preventive replacement of the passenger side air bag inflator, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The announcement is part of Honda’s recall regarding the potential defect related to passenger air bag inflators which the company announced in June, according to the statement.

Honda Cars India Ltd said it would recall 1,085 units of its Honda Accord sedan and 253 units of its compact sports utility vehicle, Honda CR-V.

“There has been no reporting of any incident related to this part in India,” the company said in the statement. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.