FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda to recall 2,338 cars in India to replace driver side air bag inflator
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
October 27, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Honda to recall 2,338 cars in India to replace driver side air bag inflator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The local unit of Honda Motor Co said on Monday it will recall 2,338 cars in India to carry out preventive replacement of the driver side air bag inflator.

The announcement is part of Honda’s global recall due to a potential defect related to driver air bag inflators, the company said.

Honda Cars India Ltd said in the statement it would recall 1,040 units of its small car Brio, 1,235 units of the compact sedan Amaze and 63 units of sports utility vehicle Honda CR-V, manufactured between September 2011 and July 2014.

“There has been no reporting of any incident related to this part in India,” the company said. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.