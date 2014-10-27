Honda to recall 2,338 cars in India to replace driver side air bag inflator

NEW DELHI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The local unit of Honda Motor Co said on Monday it will recall 2,338 cars in India to carry out preventive replacement of the driver side air bag inflator.

The announcement is part of Honda’s global recall due to a potential defect related to driver air bag inflators, the company said.

Honda Cars India Ltd said in the statement it would recall 1,040 units of its small car Brio, 1,235 units of the compact sedan Amaze and 63 units of sports utility vehicle Honda CR-V, manufactured between September 2011 and July 2014.

“There has been no reporting of any incident related to this part in India,” the company said. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)