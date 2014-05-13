FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda targets 21 pct rise in India two-wheeler sales in FY15
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
May 13, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Honda targets 21 pct rise in India two-wheeler sales in FY15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co’s Indian two-wheeler unit aims to increase sales by 21 percent in the current fiscal year that started in April, helped by booming sales of its scooters and planned launches.

The company plans to sell 4.5 million two wheelers in fiscal year 2014/15, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement, compared with about 3.7 million sold last year.

HMSI said it would double its network to 3,800 outlets by March 2015 from 1,950 in fiscal year 2012/13.

The company is building its fourth motorcycle factory in India with an initial investment of roughly 11 billion rupees ($184 million) and annual output capacity of 1.2 million vehicles. ($1 = 59.8650 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.