Honda India two-wheeler unit sees FY15 sales rising more than a fifth
September 12, 2014

Honda India two-wheeler unit sees FY15 sales rising more than a fifth

Reuters Staff

NEW DELHI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd’s Indian two-wheeler unit expects sales of 4.5 million scooters and motorcycles during the year to March, a senior company executive said on Friday.

That would be a nearly 22 percent increase from 3.7 million two-wheelers the company sold last fiscal year.

Y.S. Guleria, head of sales and marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd, also said the company plans to invest 11 billion rupees ($181.2 million) in its operations during the current financial year. (1 US dollar = 60.7150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy)

