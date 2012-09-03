FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda Motor to shrink sedan lineup in India - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2012 / 5:51 PM / in 5 years

Honda Motor to shrink sedan lineup in India - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co will reorganize its car business in India, scaling down its lineup of sedans and focusing on compact vehicles, the Nikkei reported.

Honda, which recently converted its India joint venture, Honda Siel Cars India Ltd, into a wholly owned unit, plans to postpone sales of the new version of its Civic sedan, and forgo manufacturing the new version of the Accord sedan in the country, the business daily said.

The Japanese car manufacturer may discontinue the Accord vehicle altogether in India, the paper said.

Honda’s India sales, which fell 20 percent in 2011, have jumped 70 percent in January-July, helped by the newly launched Brio subcompact, the Nikkei said.

Car sales in India rose 6.7 percent in July but were below industry estimates as higher interest rates and a hike in excise taxes stunted demand.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.