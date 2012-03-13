FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda: to build 1.1-mln-motorcycles-a-year plant in Indonesia
March 13, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 6 years ago

Honda: to build 1.1-mln-motorcycles-a-year plant in Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said it would spend about 3.128 trillion rupiah ($340 million) to build a fourth motorcycle factory in Indonesia with annual capacity of 1.1 million vehicles, with production slated to start in autumn 2013.

Honda, which builds and sells motorcycles in Indonesia through a 50-50 joint venture with local conglomerate Astra International, said the new plant would boost its total capacity in the country by a quarter, to 5.3 million motorcycles a year.

The venture, PT Astra Honda Motor, said in a statement it would employ an additional 3,000 workers for the expansion.

$1=9165 Indonesian rupiah Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford

