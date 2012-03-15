Honda to spend $337 mln on new Indonesia car plant

TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would spend about 3.1 trillion rupiah ($337 million) to build a new car production plant in Indonesia with an annual capacity of 120,000 vehicles.

Production is slated to start in 2014.

This week Honda also said its Indonesian joint venture will build a new scooter factory, boosting its capacity in the world’s third-biggest two-wheeler market by a quarter to 5.3 million motorcycles a year. ($1=9200 Indonesian rupiah) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)