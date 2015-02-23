FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda, in unexpected move, says CEO Ito to step down
#Market News
February 23, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Honda, in unexpected move, says CEO Ito to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co, in an unexpected move, said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Takanobu Ito would step down in late June, making way for Managing Officer Takahiro Hachigo after six years in the top post.

Hachigo, 55, an engineer, joined Honda in 1982 with a career spanning several countries including the United States, China, and Britain.

Japan’s No.3 automaker has hit a rough patch over the past year with quality problems that have led to multiple recalls of its popular Fit hybrid subcompact. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
