8 months ago
Honda CEO says no immediate plan to curb production in Mexico
January 5, 2017 / 8:21 AM / 8 months ago

Honda CEO says no immediate plan to curb production in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co has no immediate plans to curb production in Mexico, the company's president said on Thursday, as automakers come under pressure from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to build more cars in the United States.

"We produce cars in Mexico for markets including North America and Europe and we have no immediate plan to change this," Takahiro Hachigo, also the CEO of the company, said at a industry gathering in Tokyo to mark the New Year. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

