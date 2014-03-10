FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda Motor setting up separate Honda, Acura units in U.S.
March 10, 2014 / 7:50 PM / 4 years ago

Honda Motor setting up separate Honda, Acura units in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, March 10 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd said Monday it is setting up separate Honda and Acura divisions in the United States, with dedicated sales and marketing teams for each brand.

The new U.S. structure is similar to those employed by Toyota Motor Co with its Toyota and Lexus brands and Nissan Motor Co with its Nissan and Infiniti brands.

John Mendel will head a new American Honda Auto Division. Reporting to Mendel are Michael Accavitti, senior vice president and general manager of American Honda’s Acura Division, and Jeff Conrad, senior vice president and general manager of the company’s Honda Division.

Previously, the company’s U.S. operations were organized by function rather than brand.

