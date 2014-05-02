FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Honda recalls 24,889 Odyssey vans in the U.S.
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

American Honda recalls 24,889 Odyssey vans in the U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Auto manufacturer American Honda said it would voluntarily recall 24,889 of its 2014 Odyssey vehicles in United States to replace a component that could prevent the deployment of the side curtain airbag during a crash.

The shorting coupler in the side curtain airbag may have been damaged during assembly, Honda Motor's U.S. sales operation said in a statement on Thursday. (r.reuters.com/tah98v)

There have been no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue, which was discovered through warranty repairs.

The California-based company on Thursday reported April sales of 132,456 units, a 1.1 percent increase over April 2013. (Reporting by Anjalirao Koppala; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.