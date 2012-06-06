Honda Fit EV gets 118 mpg equivalent US EPA rating

June 6 (Reuters) - The new 2013 Honda Fit EV subcompact has attained the highest miles-per-gallon equivalency rating, 118 miles per gallon equivalent, from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Honda Motor Co said. The Fit, which will be offered on lease in California and Oregon this summer, surpassed the mpg equivalency rating of the Mitsubishi Motors Corp i-MiEV subcompact which the EPA rates at 112 mpg equivalent. The Fit also is the top-rated fully electric vehicle in range as rated by the EPA, at 82 miles per charge, followed by the Ford Motor Co Focus Electric compact, which the EPA rates at 105 mpg equivalent and a range of 76 miles, and the Nissan Motor Co Leaf compact at 73 miles range and 99 mpg equivalent. The Mitsubishi i-MiEV has an EPA rated range of 62 miles. After the Fit is rolled out in California and Oregon this summer it will go to some eastern U.S. cities in 2013, Honda said. Honda expects to lease about 1,100 Fit EVs in the next two years. Leases this summer in California and Oregon will be for $389 per month with no up-front payment required, said Honda spokesman Chuck Schifsky. Two of the fully electric models are already on sale in the United States, the Nissan Leaf which sold 510 vehicles in May, and the Mitsubishi i-MiEV sold 85 vehicles, according to Autodata Corp. The Chevrolet Volt from General Motors Co is not a fully electric vehicle. It runs on electric power until the battery charge gets low, and then the battery is charged by a gasoline-powered motor. In May, Volt U.S. sales were 1,680.