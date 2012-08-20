FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda begins production of new Accord in Ohio
#Market News
August 20, 2012 / 7:05 PM / in 5 years

Honda begins production of new Accord in Ohio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The first mass-production version of the new 2013 model year Honda Motor Co Accord sedan, the most important new vehicle for Honda this year in the U.S. market, rolled off an Ohio assembly line on Monday, the company said.

The 2013 Accord will go on sale at U.S. dealerships next month. The 2012 version of the Accord is the second-biggest-selling car in the United States so far this year, behind the Toyota Motor Corp Camry.

The Accord has been made at the Honda plant northwest of Columbus, Ohio since 1982, when Honda became the first Japanese automaker with a U.S. plant.

Since then, more than 9 million Accord sedans have been made at the plant.

