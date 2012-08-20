FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Honda begins production of new Accord in Ohio
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Honda begins production of new Accord in Ohio

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Honda 2012 Accord sales up 28 percent this year
    * Accord is No. 2 model in U.S. car sales, behind Camry
    * More than 9 million Accords made at Ohio plant


    Aug 20 (Reuters) - The first mass-production version of the
2013 model year Honda Motor Co Accord sedan, fully made
over and the most important new vehicle for Honda this year in
the U.S. market, rolled off an Ohio assembly line on Monday, the
company said.
    The 2013 Accord will go on sale at U.S. dealerships next
month. The 2012 version of the Accord is the
second-biggest-selling car in the United States so far this
year, behind the Toyota Motor Corp Camry.
    The Accord has been made at the Honda plant northwest of
Columbus, Ohio since 1982, when Honda became the first Japanese
automaker with a U.S. plant.
    Since then, more than 9 million Accord sedans have been made
at the plant.
    "For 30 years, the Accord has been the signature vehicle
from Honda, and it remains the industry benchmark in a very
competitive segment," said Hide Iwata, president and chief
executive of Honda of America Manufacturing.
    Honda hopes that the full makeover of the Accord will help
it keep pace or outsell the likes of the Camry, Nissan Altima,
Ford Fusion, Chevrolet Malibu and Hyundai Sonata.
    Sales generally spike when a model gets a makeover, and
Honda expects that the ninth-generation of the Accord will
follow that trend when it goes on sale next month. Sales for the
current 2012 version of the Accord are up 28 percent this year.
 
    The midsize sedan market is the most competitive in the
United States. By year's end, most of the major competitors will
be selling models that have been significantly updated in the
past year.
    Through July, five of the 11 top-selling models in the U.S.
auto market were midsize sedans. And, excluding pickup trucks
and SUVs, five of the top seven were midsize sedans.
    The top-selling midsize car through July was far and away
the Camry, updated last year, at 243,816 sold. That was 24
percent more than the Accord, followed closely by the Nissan
Motor Co Altima.
    Most of those Altima sales were for its 2012 model, which is
 still on dealer lots, sharing space with the new 2013 Altima.
    The first revamped Camry rolled off an assembly line in
Kentucky a year ago this week. Sales of Camry are up 40 percent
so far this year.
    After Altima in 2012 sales is the Ford Motor Co 
Fusion. A new Fusion for the 2013 model year will go on sale
later this year. 
    Then, in order, comes the Chevrolet Malibu from General
Motors Co and the Sonata from Hyundai Motor Co
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.