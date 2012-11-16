FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda plans to sell more cars in Japan - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

Honda plans to sell more cars in Japan - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co plans to sell 850,000 units in Japan in the year ending March, up 16 percent from its previous forecast, the Nikkei reported.

Last month, the automaker, whose brands include Accord, Fit/Jazz, and Civic, cut its full-year global sales forecast to 4.12 million vehicles.

It had also slashed its profit forecast by a fifth after sales in China were hit by a backlash against Japanese goods.

Sales in Japan are expected to jump 22 percent in the year, helped by minivehicles, including the N Box and N One, the Nikkei said.

The company plans to gain more market share with the release of a new model minicar next fall, the business daily reported.

Honda will fully redesign the Fit subcompact and add sport utility and sedan versions starting next fall and release a hybrid Accord sedan, the Nikkei said.

Honda plans to sell 350,000 units in the first six months and 500,000 units in the second half in 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.