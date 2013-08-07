FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Documents of Japanese companies leaked on Baidu service - Nikkei
August 7, 2013 / 6:33 PM / 4 years ago

Documents of Japanese companies leaked on Baidu service - Nikkei

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Internal documents of several Japanese companies, including Honda Motor Co and Panasonic Corp , were leaked to a file-sharing service run by China’s Baidu Inc, the Nikkei reported.

Car maker Honda Motor has asked Baidu, China’s largest search engine, to delete the data, which includes sales materials with pictures and specifications of a car that is not yet out in the market, the Japanese daily said.

Consumer electronics firm Panasonic did not disclose details on the documents but said the leaked information was not important, the Nikkei said.

“We don’t yet know enough about what information was leaked,” the paper quoted an official at the Intellectual Property Policy Office, part of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

