FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Honda co-develops 1st heavy rare earth-free motor for hybrid cars
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 2:02 AM / a year ago

Honda co-develops 1st heavy rare earth-free motor for hybrid cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said it had co-developed the world's first electric motor for hybrid cars that uses no heavy rare earth metals, a breakthrough that would trim costs and reduce its dependence on the expensive materials controlled mainly by China.

Japan's third-largest automaker said on Tuesday the technology, developed with Daido Steel Co, will be used in the next Freed minivan to be unveiled this autumn.

Hybrid vehicles, which combine a gasoline engine and electric motor for better mileage, have gone mainstream in many developed countries but procuring a steady supply of rare earth elements such as dysprosium and terbium has been a challenge. Automakers have been trying to diversify their source of rare earth materials to ease their dependence on China.

The redesigned motor still uses a light rare earth element, neodymium. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.