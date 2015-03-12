FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda starts advertising campaign related to airbag recalls
March 12, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Honda starts advertising campaign related to airbag recalls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd’s U.S. arm said it launched an advertising campaign urging owners of Honda and Acura vehicles to immediately check for open recalls and take the affected automobiles to authorized dealers for free repair.

The company has set aside hundreds of millions of dollars to cover mass recalls to replace air-bag inflators made by Takata Corp that have been linked to six deaths, all in Honda cars.

“These ads are a strong call to action from our company designed to break through the clutter, grab the attention of customers driving affected vehicles, and urge that they get required repairs as soon as possible,” said John Mendel, who leads American Honda Motor’s automobile unit.

The consumer information campaign includes a multi-million dollar advertising push that will begin on March 16, Honda said.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru

