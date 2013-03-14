UPDATE 1-Honda to recall 250,000 vehicles globally for braking problems

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd will recall nearly 250,000 vehicles globally, including sedans, minivans and SUVs, due to braking problems, the automaker said on Thursday.

Four models are affected by the recall: the Odyssey minivan, Acura RL sedan, Acura MDX crossover SUV and Honda Pilot SUV, all made between 2004 and 2005.

The stability assist system in the vehicles may malfunction and the brake could operate even when the driver is not pressing the pedal, said spokeswoman Tomoko Takemori. The vehicles may also brake more strongly than intended when the system malfunctions, she said.

No accidents or injuries have been reported from the problem, Takemori said.

About 183,500 Pilot, MDX and RL vehicles in the United States are affected by the recall. Honda is also recalling 57,000 vehicles in Japan, including about 42,566 Odyssey minivans.

Cars in Canada, Mexico, Germany, Australia and New Zealand will also be recalled.

Honda declined to say how much the recall will cost or where it got the problematic parts.

Honda shares fell 0.4 percent to 3,725 yen on Thursday, underperforming the Nikkei 225 index, which rose 1.2 percent.