UPDATE 1-Honda recalls 321,453 CR-Vs, Acuras for faulty door locks
#Autos
July 19, 2012 / 1:07 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Honda recalls 321,453 CR-Vs, Acuras for faulty door locks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on US market, comment from American Honda)

July 19 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said on Thursday that it is recalling a total 321,453 CR-V SUV and Acura ILX sedans worldwide to replace faulty door locks.

No accidents or injuries have been reported, a Honda spokesman said. He declined to comment on the cost of the recall.

In the United States, 166,000 model year 2012 CR-V small SUVs and 6,200 model year 2013 Acura ILX were recalled, American Honda said.

“ Simultaneous operation of the driver’s or passenger’s inner door handle and either the manual or power door lock may result in the inner door handle release cable becoming partially disengaged,” American Honda said in a statement.

This can result in the door opening unexpectedly. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi in Tokyo and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Daniel Magnowski and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
