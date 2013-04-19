FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda recalls over 225,000 SUVs and minivans in U.S., Canada
April 19, 2013

Honda recalls over 225,000 SUVs and minivans in U.S., Canada

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT, April 19 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co is
recalling about 225,300 SUVs and minivans in the United States
and Canada to replace a part that if not operating could allow
the driver to shift out of park without depressing the brake
pedal.
    The Japanese automaker said in the United States it is
recalling about 128,000 Honda CR-V SUVs and 59,000 Honda Odyssey
minivans from the 2012 and 2013 model years, and 17,500 Acura
RDX SUVs from the 2013 model year to replace a part of the brake
shift interlock system. 
    In Canada, the recall affects about 14,000 CR-Vs, 4,500
Odysseys and 2,300 RDXs.
    Honda said no customer complaints, accidents or injuries
have been reported related to the issue, which was discovered
during an internal investigation.
    In subfreezing temperatures, after initial use of a
vehicle's gear-shift mechanism, it may be possible to shift the
transmission out of park without depressing the brake pedal,
Honda said.
    Mailed notifications of the recall will be sent in May,
Honda said.

