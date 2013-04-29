FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda recalls almost 46,000 Fit cars in U.S., Canada
#Market News
April 29, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Honda recalls almost 46,000 Fit cars in U.S., Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd is recalling almost 46,000 Fit small cars in the United States and Canada to fix a problem with the electronic stability control system software.

The recall affects 2012 and 2013 model year Fit Sport cars. The cars may tilt too far during sharp turns, possibly leading to loss of tire traction and increasing the risk of a crash, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

About 2,000 cars are affected by the recall in Canada and another 43,782 in the United States, Honda said.

To address the issue, which was discovered by NHTSA, Honda will update the stability control software. The Japanese automaker said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Owners will be notified by mail starting in May, Honda said.

