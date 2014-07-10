UPDATE 1-Honda recalls over 175,000 hybrids in Japan due to software glitch

* Recall totals 175,356 gas-electric hybrid vehicles

* Includes Fit subcompact, Vezel subcompact SUV (Adds details on glitch, information on past recalls)

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co is recalling 175,356 gas-electric hybrid vehicles in Japan including the Fit subcompact over a software glitch in the engine control unit, the car maker said on Thursday.

Honda is recalling all of the third-generation Fit hybrid as well as the new Vezel subcompact SUV hybrid, both of which went on sale last year and are sold only in Japan, it said.

This is the fourth time that Honda, which is also embroiled in a series of recalls over air bags made by Takata Corp , is recalling the hybrid version of the third-generation Fit since it went on sale last September in Japan.

Due to a software programming glitch in the engine control unit, the vehicles are at risk of moving or speeding abruptly, Honda said. Eleven accidents were reported but there have been no reports of injuries or deaths, it said.

Honda will fix the software, which will take about an hour and a half, it said.

Prior to this recall, Honda announced three recalls for the Fit hybrid - in October and December 2013 as well as in February - over dual clutch transmission glitches. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edmund Klamann)