Honda says to recall 405,000 vehicles over airbag system glitch

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said it is recalling about 405,400 vehicles including the Odyssey in the United States and three other countries due to a glitch in computer chips used in the airbag system.

Honda is recalling about 342,000 Odyssey from the 2003 and 2004 model years in the United States and Canada, as well as 63,400 Acura MDX from 2003 model year in the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia.

Due to the glitch, driver and passenger seats’ airbags could deploy inadvertantly, spokesman Tsuyoshi Hojo said. No crashes have been reported, but several cases of hand injuries have been reported, he said.