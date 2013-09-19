FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda says to recall 405,000 vehicles over airbag system glitch
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

Honda says to recall 405,000 vehicles over airbag system glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said it is recalling about 405,400 vehicles including the Odyssey in the United States and three other countries due to a glitch in computer chips used in the airbag system.

Honda is recalling about 342,000 Odyssey from the 2003 and 2004 model years in the United States and Canada, as well as 63,400 Acura MDX from 2003 model year in the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia.

Due to the glitch, driver and passenger seats’ airbags could deploy inadvertantly, spokesman Tsuyoshi Hojo said. No crashes have been reported, but several cases of hand injuries have been reported, he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.