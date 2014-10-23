FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda recalls new Fit hybrid for fifth time in Japan
October 23, 2014 / 5:32 AM / 3 years ago

Honda recalls new Fit hybrid for fifth time in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said it would call back the new Fit hybrid subcompact model for the fifth time in less than a year in Japan, issuing a recall on Thursday of two defects that cover 425,825 cars in Japan.

Apologising for the repeated repairs, Japan’s third-biggest automaker said Chief Executive Takanobu Ito and other executives would reduce their salary by 10 to 20 percent for three months, and assign an executive to oversee quality improvements.

The latest recall, which covers some Fit and Vezel hybrids, as well as some gasoline-version Fits and N-WGN models, would cost an estimated 5.7 billion yen ($53 million), a spokeswoman said.

The cost of the five recalls amounts to 16.5 billion yen, and has little impact on its earnings. (1 US dollar = 107.2600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

