Honda says preparing fresh Takata-related recalls
May 13, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Honda says preparing fresh Takata-related recalls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday it was preparing to file additional recalls related to Takata Corp’s air bags after similar action by Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd.

Honda spokeswoman Yuka Abe said the automaker was preparing to file Takata-related recalls but did not specify details on what vehicle models or regions they would affect.

Toyota said on Wednesday it would recall just under 5 million Corolla, Vitz and other models worldwide to replace potentially faulty airbag inflators made by Tokyo-based Takata. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

