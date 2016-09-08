FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL) Honda recalls more vehicles in Japan over Takata air bags
September 8, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL) Honda recalls more vehicles in Japan over Takata air bags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Honda corrects endpoint of production period in paragraph 2 to 2011, not 2012)

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co on Thursday said it was recalling around 668,000 vehicles in Japan to replace air bags supplied by Takata Corp.

The Japanese automaker said it had recalled models including its Fit subcompact hatchback model, and the Civic and Accord sedan models over passenger-side air bags. Vehicles produced between 2009 and 2011 were affected, it added.

The latest announcement adds to the tens of millions of vehicles Honda has already recalled due over air bags made by Takata which are at risk of exploding with excessive force. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
