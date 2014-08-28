FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda says to recall 63,200 vehicles globally over Takata air bag defect
August 28, 2014 / 10:10 AM / 3 years ago

Honda says to recall 63,200 vehicles globally over Takata air bag defect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co is recalling about 63,200 vehicles globally due to a defect in driver-side air bags made by Takata Corp, the Japanese automaker said on Thursday.

Honda is recalling certain CR-V, Civic, Brio and Amaze, models from 2012-2015, mostly in China and other Asian countries.

It is also recalling vehicles from several countries in Europe, Latin America and Africa, spokesman Teruhiko Tatebe said. The car maker is not recalling any vehicles in North America, he added. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

