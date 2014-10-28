FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda Motor Q2 profit falls 4 pct, misses estimates
October 28, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Honda Motor Q2 profit falls 4 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co on Tuesday reported a 4.1 percent fall in second-quarter profit, missing analyst estimates, as it struggles with product recalls in the United States and Japan that could delay the development of new models.

Japan’s third-biggest automaker by revenue booked 164.4 billion yen ($1.52 billion) in operating profit for July-September, compared with a 184.1 billion yen mean estimate of 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The automaker also kept its forecast for the full year ending March 31 at 770 billion yen.

The result comes as U.S. consumers announced a lawsuit against Honda in relation to its recall of over 5 million cars carrying potentially defective airbags from Takata Corp .

Last week, Honda also apologised for the fifth domestic recall of its Fit hybrid subcompact and said it would re-examine its process for developing cars.

Shares of Honda closed 0.7 percent lower before the earnings release, compared with a 0.4 percent decline in Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index.

1 US dollar = 107.8200 Japanese yen Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Mari Saito; Editing by Christopher Cushing

