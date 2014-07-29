FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda Q1 profit rises 7 pct, beats estimates on cost cuts, Japan sales
#Honda Motor Co
July 29, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Honda Q1 profit rises 7 pct, beats estimates on cost cuts, Japan sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co’s April-June operating profit rose 7.1 percent from a year earlier to 198.04 billion yen ($1.94 billion), beating analyst estimates, boosted by cost cuts and strong sales of the remodelled Fit in Japan.

The first-quarter operating profit compared with a 181.8 billion yen mean estimate of 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Honda also raised its annual operating profit forecast slightly to 770 billion yen from 760 billion yen for the year ending in March 2015, reflecting tweaks to its currency assumptions to indicate a marginally weaker yen.

$1 = 101.9600 Japanese Yen Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Christopher Cushing

