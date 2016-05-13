FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda forecasts 13.2 pct increase in FY net profit on sales growth
May 13, 2016

Honda forecasts 13.2 pct increase in FY net profit on sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co forecast on Friday a 13.2 pct increase in net profit for the current year as brisk global auto sales are expected offset a negative impact of a stronger yen.

Japan’s third-largest automaker by sales said it expected group profit for the year ending March to rise to 390.0 billion yen ($3.59 billion) from the previous year’s 344.5 billion yen.

Honda assumes the dollar will average 105 yen this year, compared with around 108 yen at the moment. ($1 = 108.5800 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
