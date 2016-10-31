Honda lifts annual profit forecast by 8.3 pct on higher vehicle sales

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co lifted on Monday its full-year operating profit forecast by 8.3 percent as it expects increased sales, particularly in Asia, will offset the impact of a stronger currency.

Japan's third-largest automaker by sales said it expects annual operating profit to rise to 650 billion yen ($6.21 billion), up from a previous forecast for 600 billion yen.

It sees net profit rising to 415 billion yen, higher than a previous forecast for 390 billion yen.

Honda posted an operating profit of 228 billion yen in the September quarter, up 38.4 percent from a year ago and exceeding an average estimate of 160.1 billion yen from 11 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/. ($1 = 104.7500 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)