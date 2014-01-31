FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda sees 2013/14 dollar rate at 100 yen, cuts global sales forecast
January 31, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Honda sees 2013/14 dollar rate at 100 yen, cuts global sales forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co on Friday revised its annual exchange rate forecast for the current year to end-March to 100 yen to the dollar from a previous forecast of 97 yen.

The car maker revised its euro rate assumption to 134 yen from 127 yen.

The company cut its global car sales forecast for the year to 4.385 million vehicles from a previous forecast of 4.43 million vehicles. It now expects North American car sales at 1.785 million vehicles instead of 1.795 million, and sales in Asia of 1.305 million vehicles instead of 1.325 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
