Honda says has no plans to offer financial support to Takata

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Honda Motor Co Ltd on Wednesday said it was not planning to extend financial support to Takata Corp, as a costly global recall of the air bag maker’s potentially faulty inflators broadens.

U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday stepped up pressure on federal regulators to accelerate the recall of millions of inflators, citing evidence that Takata manipulated data to cover up problems with its products.

Honda vehicles account for roughly half of the 50 million vehicles recalled over the issue since 2008. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)