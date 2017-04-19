FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Honda says U.S. driver seriously injured in Takata inflator rupture
April 19, 2017 / 4:28 PM / 4 months ago

Honda says U.S. driver seriously injured in Takata inflator rupture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Japanese automaker said the faulty inflator was not installed by a dealer but likely a salvaged part from a junk yard. Honda said it has purchased more than 60,000 salvaged Takata Corp air bag modules in an effort to prevent similar incidents. The inflators are blamed on at least 16 deaths and more than 180 injuries worldwide and have prompted a worldwide recall of about 100 million inflators. (Reporting by David Shepardson)

