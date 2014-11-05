BRIEF-US safety regulators issue a second special order to Honda around Takata

DETROIT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - : * US safety regulators issue a second special order directing Honda Motor Co

Ltd to produce additional documents and answer questions under oath

relevant to ongoing probe of defective air bags made by Takata Corp * US safety regulators at National Highway Traffic Safety Administration set

December 15 deadline for Honda to reply * NHTSA request for information is related to the ongoing air bag probe,

whereas one issued on Monday was primarily related to Honda’s early warning

reporting * NHTSA says today’s special order for Honda “complements” special order issued

to Takata last week * NHTSA seeks all internal Honda communications related to Takata air bag

inflators, as well any field reports, warranty claims and pre-suit legal

claims, incidents, lawsuits related to the issue * NHTSA asks Honda whether it sent any employees to visit Takata plants in

United States or Mexico starting in 2000