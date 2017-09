WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday it had opened an investigation into whether Honda Motor Co Ltd failed to report to the auto regulator deaths or injuries involving Takata Corp air bags.

U.S. law requires that automakers submit to NHTSA on a quarterly basis reports on every incident involving death or injury they have received involving their vehicles. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)