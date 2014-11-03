FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. opens probe into Honda reporting of Takata air bag failures
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2014 / 10:15 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. opens probe into Honda reporting of Takata air bag failures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Friedman quote, background)

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday it had opened an investigation into whether Honda Motor Co Ltd failed to report to the auto regulator deaths or injuries involving Takata Corp air bags.

U.S. law requires that automakers submit to NHTSA on a quarterly basis so-called Early Warning Reporting data on every incident where they have received information about a death or injury involving their vehicles that was caused by a possible defect.

“Early Warning Reporting (EWR) information is one of many data sources we rely on to spot potential defects. Honda and the other auto makers are legally obligated to report this information to us and failure to do so will not be tolerated,” NHTSA Deputy Administrator David Friedman said in a statement.

NHTSA is probing Takata air bags installed in vehicles made by a number of manufacturers. The air bags and inflators can explode with excessive force and spray metal shards into vehicle occupants.

Since 2008, 10 global vehicle manufacturers that use Takata air bags have recalled more than 10 million cars in the United States and more than 17 million worldwide to replace inflators that have been linked to at least four deaths and numerous serious injuries. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh and Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.