Honda recalls another 1.39 mln US vehicles with Takata air bags
June 15, 2015 / 9:00 PM / 2 years ago

Honda recalls another 1.39 mln US vehicles with Takata air bags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, June 15 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co on Monday said it will recall an additional 1.39 million Accord and Civic sedans with potentially faulty front passenger-side air bags made by Takata Corp.

This will bring to about 2.3 million the number of Honda cars with front passenger-side air bags made by Takata that have been recalled, Honda said.

Affected cars in the Monday announcement are the 2001 to 2005 Civic sedans and 2003 to 2007 Accord sedans sold in the United States. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chris Reese)

