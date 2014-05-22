FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unrest spurs Honda's Thai unit to cut output, delay new plant
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
May 22, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Unrest spurs Honda's Thai unit to cut output, delay new plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 22 (Reuters) - The Thai unit of Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it has cut production at its Ayutthaya plant to 60 percent to reflect weak domestic demand and voiced concerns sales may fall short of its target this year after months of prolonged political unrest.

The Japanese carmaker has decided to delay by six months to a year the startup of a new $530 million plant from its previously planned April 2015 date, said Pitak Pruittisarikorn, executive vice president at Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co.

“We have been worried about the unfavourable conditions since earlier this year, both economic and the political situation,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a marketing event.

The Ayutthaya plant has an annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles, while the new plant in Prachinburi is under construction and will have an annual capacity of 120,000 vehicles, he said. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.