American Honda Motor Co has been hit with a proposed class
action in federal court in Santa Ana, California alleging that
it sold thousands of Honda Odyssey minivans since 2010 with
defective transmissions that it has been unable to fix.
Filed on Wednesday, the lawsuit said Honda has failed to
recall the minivans or warn customers of the problem, which can
cause unexpected jerking when minivans accelerate, keep them
from accelerating properly or cause them to surge while being
driven.
