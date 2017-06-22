American Honda Motor Co has been hit with a proposed class action in federal court in Santa Ana, California alleging that it sold thousands of Honda Odyssey minivans since 2010 with defective transmissions that it has been unable to fix.

Filed on Wednesday, the lawsuit said Honda has failed to recall the minivans or warn customers of the problem, which can cause unexpected jerking when minivans accelerate, keep them from accelerating properly or cause them to surge while being driven.

