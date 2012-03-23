FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda recalls 1,300 CR-V SUVs in United States
March 23, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 6 years ago

Honda recalls 1,300 CR-V SUVs in United States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd is recalling 1,316 CR-V sport utility vehicles in the United States for a potential welding problem that could lead to impaired vehicle handling, the Japanese automaker said on Friday.

Honda said in a statement that an improper welding process used when manufacturing the right front lower control arm on the SUVs from model year 2006 might allow the part to break at the weld. Vehicle handling could be affected in that case, increasing the risk of a crash.

No crashes or injuries have been reported related to this issue, Honda said.

Honda said it would notify owners of the recall by mail beginning in mid-April, but it also is encouraging them to take their vehicles to dealers for inspection and possible replacement of the control arm before then.

