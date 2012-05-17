FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda's Acura recalls over 52,000 cars in U.S.
May 17, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Honda's Acura recalls over 52,000 cars in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd’s Acura brand is recalling 52,615 TL sedans from model years 2007 and 2008 in the United States to replace the power steering hose that could leak over time and potentially cause a fire.

Acura said the hose may deteriorate and leak over time. Leaking fluid could lead to a loss of power steering assistance or could cause smoke and fire, the Japanese automaker said.

Acura said no crashes, injuries or fires have been reported related to the issue.

The company said owners will be notified of the recall by mail, beginning in mid-June. Customers also can see if their car is affected by the recall at www.recalls.acura.com. (Reporting By Ben Klayman; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

