FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
REFILE-Honda, Yamaha Motor to hold news conference regarding motorcycle biz
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 5, 2016 / 1:26 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Honda, Yamaha Motor to hold news conference regarding motorcycle biz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typographical error in second paragraph)

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co and Yamaha Motor Co said they would hold a joint news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) on Wednesday concerning their motorcycle businesses.

The Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday that the two companies - fierce rivals in the global motorcycle business - would join forces in the production and development of two-wheelers as a sharp decline in their home market takes a toll.

Yamaha will shift its production in Taiwan of 50cc scooters sold in Japan to Honda's Kumamoto factory in southern Japan, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.