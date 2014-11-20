FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Honda exec in testimony says company is working with Takata to increase availability of replacement air bag inflators
#Market News
November 20, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Honda exec in testimony says company is working with Takata to increase availability of replacement air bag inflators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd : * Honda motor co N. American VP Rick Schostek in perpared testimony

for senate hearing says company is continuing to work with Takata to increase

availability of parts to repair air bags * Exec says Takata advised it a Honda model involved in 2004 air bag rupture

incident had ‘distinctly different characteristics compared to ruptures that

led to the first recall’ * Exec to tell Senate panel consumer safety could be improved if U.S. states

declined to grant vehicle registrations unless a recalled model is repaired,

if parts are available * Exec to tell Senate panel company expresses ”our deepest and heartfelt

sympathies” to victims and their families affected by the problem with

ruptured air bag inflators * Exec to tell Senate panel that company offers ”sincere apologies to the

families of those who have died,” injured or otherwise inconvenienced by

problems with Takata air bags in Honda vehicles

