Honda workers stage walkout at China plant-Nikkei
March 20, 2013 / 7:52 PM / in 5 years

Honda workers stage walkout at China plant-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co workers unhappy with small wage increases walked off their jobs earlier this week at a parts factory in south China, the Nikkei reported.

Some of the employees at the transmission plant in the Foshan, Guangdong Province stopped working on Monday night but resumed on Tuesday after Honda apparently agreed to bigger raises, the Japanese business daily said.

Production at the plant, which has more than 2,000 employees, was not greatly affected, Nikkei said.

Workers at the parts plant had highlighted growing labor unrest in the region in 2010 when they went on strike demanding higher pay. (r.reuters.com/jet76t) (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
