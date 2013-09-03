FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda to increase output capacity by 30 pct in India - Nikkei
September 3, 2013 / 7:08 PM / 4 years ago

Honda to increase output capacity by 30 pct in India - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd plans to increase its motorcycle production capacity in India by 30 percent by 2016, aiming to catch up with market leader and former joint venture partner Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the Nikkei reported.

The Japanese company will build a fourth plant, likely to be in the western state of Gujarat, at a cost of about 20 billion yen ($200.39 million), the business daily said.

Honda’s output capacity in India will rise by 1.2 million to 5.8 million units once the plant starts producing, the Nikkei said. Honda will hire 3,000 workers, it added. ($1 = 99.8050 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

