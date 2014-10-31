FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Fourteen dead, 55 injured in Honduras bus accident
October 31, 2014 / 8:36 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fourteen dead, 55 injured in Honduras bus accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates number of dead and injured)

TEGUCIGALPA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Fourteen people were killed and 55 injured in western Honduras on Friday when a bus ran off the road and crashed into a ravine, the government said.

The bus, which landed with its wheels up, was carrying 69 people, said Moises Alvarado, head of the country’s emergency services commission COPECO, who updated a prior estimate of 60 passengers.

The passengers, members of a Jehovah’s Witness church, were traveling from the northern city of Choloma, said transportation official Quintin Juarez.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, which occurred near the town of San Juan de Opoa about 124 miles (200 kilometers) west of the capital city of Tegucigalpa. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Richard Chang and Leslie Adler)

