a year ago
Honduras coffee exports surge 87 percent in August
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 1, 2016 / 10:01 PM / a year ago

Honduras coffee exports surge 87 percent in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Coffee exports from Honduras leapt by 87 percent in August compared with the same period last year, national coffee institute IHCAFE said on Thursday.

Shipments from Central America's top coffee exporter climbed in August to 278,076 60-kg bags from 148,655 bags in the same month last year, IHCAFE said.

Honduras officially forecast exports of 5.52 million bags for the current season, but IHCAFE has said the final total would likely be up to 5.5 percent lower than projected due to the smuggling of Honduran beans into Guatemala and Mexico.

The coffee season runs from October through September. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
